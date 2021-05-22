When Surbhi Chandna Had That Easy, Breezy and Crazy Mode On In Her Bright Red Dress

The cover stories are going to be flying off the shelves as Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour looms as one of the only major pop releases of the year, thanks to the huge success of “Drivers License.” The rise of a Disney actress to a purveyor of a viral pop hit is defined in Billboard today, and her uh, eclectic outfits in the photos alone are worth a click. The story combines elements of what we already know about Olivia, such as her obsession with music and the fact that Taylor Swift has already written her a letter (to which Olivia has now responded), as well as new information, such as the fact that her label executives are ecstatic with her work ethic. (“I honestly don’t think she sleeps,” says Nicole Bilzerian, executive VP at Geffen.)