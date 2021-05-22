ThePrep: 400-Calorie Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes Flat
The saying goes here in Vermont that you're supposed to wait until after Memorial Day to start planting, in case a cold spell brings frost. But the sunny, 80 degree weather we've been having has me thinking otherwise! So, I'm going to go for it and plant like crazy. These fast 20 minute meals will be perfect for this week, as I'm sure I'll have worked up an appetite come dinner time. Plus, they just happen to clock in right around 400 calories.