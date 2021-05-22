newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRqNV_0a7o0MF800

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China’s space administration said Saturday.

The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Saturday Beijing time (0240 GMT), the China National Space Administration said.

China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country. It is the second country to do so, after the United States.

Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration Saturday. It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search of evidence of life.

The U.S. also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth as early as 2031.

China has ambitious space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon, and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
235K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Land Rover#Space Exploration#Red Planet#Earth#Moon Landing#Ap#Chinese#Lunar Rocks#Martian Soil#Surface#Ambitious Space Plans#Solar#Beijing#Diagnostics Tests#Running#Zhurong#Country#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Astronomyaerotechnews.com

NASA rover to search for water, other resources on Moon

As part of the Artemis program, NASA is planning to send its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. Data from the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, would help the agency map resources at the lunar South Pole that could one day be harvested for long-term human exploration at the Moon.
AstronomyAxios

Axios Space

1 big thing: Welcome to the spaceflight revolution. From competitions to send ordinary people to space to ambitious Mars landings and Moon missions, space is increasingly center of mind for people around the world. Why it matters: The public has never before been presented with so many space activities going...
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

Space debris endangers GPS

19% of tracked space objects threaten GPS and other GNSS satellites. While there are much fewer objects in MEO than in LEO, the risk in the former is arguably greater because GPS is so critical to almost all of our technology. The Risk. GNSS satellites, especially GPS satellites, are critical...
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Record-Setting Astronaut Peggy Whitson Will Command Private Space Mission

Astronaut Peggy Whitson already has her name in the history books, but now there’s a new entry to add: first woman named to head up a privately funded space mission. Whitson was the first woman to command the International Space Station and the oldest woman to fly in space (57, in 2017). She holds the U.S. record for most cumulative time in space (665 days) as well as the world record for most spacewalks by a woman (10).
Aerospace & Defensenerdist.com

New Virgin Galactic Spaceship Completes Human Spaceflight

Space tourism is now one step closer to becoming commonplace—at least for the very, very wealthy. Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s aerospace company, has completed its first successful spaceflight of its VSS Unity spaceship with humans aboard. In the video below, the company shows the test flight from midair launch to landing. And it is indeed quite a trip.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Virgin Galactic closer to offering space tourism after crewed flight

Virgin Galactic completed its first crewed space flight on Saturday, which CEO Michael Colglazier said was a "major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight in New Mexico" Virgin's VMS Eve carrier was launched from Spaceport America in New Mexico with the Unity spaceship onboard. The company has...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have an Interior Hot Enough to Fuel Seafloor Volcanoes

Jupiter’s moon Europa has an icy crust covering a vast, global ocean. The rocky layer underneath may be hot enough to melt, leading to undersea volcanoes. New research and computer modeling show that volcanic activity may have occurred on the seafloor of Jupiter’s moon Europa in the recent past – and may still be happening. NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, targeting a 2024 launch, will swoop close to the icy moon and collect measurements that may shed light on the recent findings.
AstronomyBay News 9

Why It's Important We Go Back To The Moon

With the introduction of the Artemis program, NASA has established the goal of returning to the moon - and beyond. NASA's Artemis program aims to send astronauts, men, and women, to the moon for the first time in some 50 years. A deadline of 2024 has been established. NASA wants...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Southwest Research Institute space mission passes NASA review

A space mission led by Boulder’s Southwest Research Institute has passed NASA’s preliminary design review and is one step closer to launching four small satellites to study the sun. The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere mission, known as PUNCH, will study the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

3 students snag Artemis moon launch invites through NASA essay contest

Three students will get the chance to watch the first uncrewed Artemis mission launch to the moon after winning an essay contest about their visions for lunar exploration. The selected essays came from nearly 14,000 entries received by NASA and Future Engineers (a platform for student challenges). United States students wrote about who they would include in a "pod" that would go to the planned landing location of the Artemis program at the south pole of the moon.
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Virgin Galactic Rockets Higher on 'Major Milestone' Space Flight

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares soared on Monday after the company successfully completed its first space flight in more than two years, taking it a step closer to offering regular commercial trips into outer space. Virgin Galactic shares surged after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson...
Aerospace & DefenseSantafe New Mexican.com

Successful space flight opens up possibilities

New Mexico has been waiting for more than a decade to see the payoff on its more than $200 million investment in the possibilities of commercial space business. On Saturday, Virgin Galactic launched a successful manned shuttle from Spaceport America to the edge of space. Space tourism is just around...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Plans Underway for Daring Sixth Flight on Red Planet

Plans are underway for NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make its sixth flight on the Red Planet in the next week. The flight is the first to be executed during the helicopter’s operations demonstration phase and includes scouting multiple surface features from the air and landing at a different airfield. In this new phase, data and images from the flight will be returned to Earth in the days following the flight. The Perseverance rover will not record images of the helicopter in flight, as it is preparing for the start of the mission’s science operations.
AstronomySpaceflight Now

Chinese rover drives onto surface of Mars

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. The Chinese solar-powered Zhurong rover has driven onto the...
Astronomyimpactlab.com

Why NASA is building a gigantic telescope on the far side of the Moon

NASA’s Lunar Crater Radio Telescope could help us study the cosmic dark ages. STORY BY The Cosmic Companion, Exploring the wonders of the Cosmos, one mystery at a time. Following the Big Bang, our budding Universe slowly cooled, and the first atoms took shape. Gravity gradually pulled on clumps of hydrogen and helium gas, forming the earliest stars. This era, lasting a few hundred million years prior to the large-scale formation of stars, is called the cosmic dark ages.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Virgin Galactic: Extraordinary launch video previews the space tourism age

Liftoff! Virgin Galactic has taken perhaps its most important step yet toward making the dream of selling suborbital flights to space tourists a reality. On May 22 at 10:34 a.m. Eastern, the firm’s VMS Eve aircraft took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico carrying the VSS Unity spaceship. Then at 11:26 a.m. Eastern time, the aircraft released the spaceship, which fired its engines for around 60 seconds.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Watch the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Soar at the Edge of Space

Virgin Galactic took a giant step towards its goal of making space tourism a reality over the weekend. On Saturday, the company’s space plane, the VSS Unity, successfully made it to the edge of space before returning safely back to Earth, reports CNBC. The flight was the company’s third successful crewed space flight and first in more than two years.