WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In mid-May Farmers Edge announced its Smart Carbon program. The company says Smart Carbon will be a data-driven program combining hardware, software, agronomy and hands-on customer support. In the program announcement, the company describes Farmer’s Edge being able to provide “a true connected acre that gives farmers and their trusted advisors a 360-degree view of their carbon footprint with data from soil to sale.” The Smart Carbon program will be available in North America–first more widely in Canada with initiatives in the U.S. to come later.