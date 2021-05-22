newsbreak-logo
U.S. Marshals seized more than 207,000 units of adulterated dietary supplements containing kratom

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that U.S. Marshals, at the agency's request, seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including over 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom. The dietary supplements are manufactured by Atofil, LLC, which is located in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a subsidiary of Premier Manufacturing Products. The dietary supplements are marketed under the brand names Boosted Kratom, The Devil's Kratom, Terra Kratom, Sembuh, Bio Botanical, and El Diablo. The seized products are worth approximately $1.3 million.

