New York City, NY

83-year-old killed by resident at NYC nursing home

By Evan Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 83-year-old man died after being brutally assaulted by a fellow resident at his Bronx nursing home on Friday, police said. The 87-year-old suspect was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m., after the attack at Pinnacle Multicare Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Co-Op City, cops said. Law enforcement sources...

