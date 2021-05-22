Hollywood Hamilton Announces Retirement from National Radio Programming

Longtime radio personality Charly Espina Takahama on Friday announced her planned retirement after 46 years in the industry, effective May 28. “To say she will be missed seems like such an understatement,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at Pacific Media Group. “Charly is one of those rare people who instantly became a friend instead of just a coworker. There are no words to truly reflect how much we will miss working with her.”