'Look at those bags!' Jesinta Franklin reveals the harsh reality of motherhood as the exhausted model is forced to stay up all night with her toddler while 'daddy is interstate'

She's a doting mum to two gorgeous children with her husband, Buddy Franklin.

But on Friday, Jesinta Franklin revealed the harsh reality of being a mother to two children under two - especially when her daughter Tullulah, one, refused to sleep all night.

'When your newborn sleeps but your toddler is up all night. It's so much fun when daddy is interstate!' she joked alongside a picture cradling her little girl.

She later revealed the secret trick she used to finally get her little one to drift off - in the form of a string of songs by The Wiggles.

'Praise be The Wiggles!' she wrote, alongside a video of herself lying with her head in her hands, clearly distressed at how little sleep she was getting.

'Look at those bags, that's real life for you! Just breaking up your feed of Instagram's usual perfect pictures of motherhood. With everyone in matching, clean outfits running through fields of daisies!'

Jesinta and Buddy also shared son Rocky together, who they welcomed in March.

Earlier in the week, Jesinta admitted at the Vida Glow launch event in Sydney that life was 'crazy' with her growing brood.

'Two under two is crazy,' she told The Daily Telegraph.

'Both of them together, the love doubles but your time and your attention has to be split now. It is really hard having to divide that time and the attention and the love sometimes too.'

New addition: The stunner welcomed her second child with AFL star husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin (pictured) in March

Busy: Only recently, Jesinta admitted at the Vida Glow launch event in Sydney that life was 'crazy' with her growing brood

In February, Jesinta admitted she was 'nervous' about having two aged under two children at home.

Sharing a photo in which she's pushing a stroller, Jesinta wrote: 'Pre-dinner waddle to the shops. Can't believe we'll be whipping out the double pram soon.

'Would love any advice/tips from other mums with a one-year-old and newborn. I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous'.

Jesinta and Buddy tied the knot in an intimate wedding in the Blue Mountains, surround by family and close friends, back in November 2016.