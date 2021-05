The US Defense Department has agreed to remove smartphone maker Xiaomi from its blacklist of companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a court filing released late Tuesday. Xiaomi sued the Pentagon and the US Treasury over the January 14 order from the administration of President Donald Trump including it with eight other Chinese companies whose securities Americans were forbidden from investing in. The move was part of escalating pressure placed on China tied to strategic and trade tensions. In March a Washington federal judge criticized Xiaomi's inclusion in the ban, doubting the US government's national security justifications, and temporarily suspended it.