Bellingham, WA

Western Washington University employee accused of sexually assaulting coworker

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuFyd_0a7nzXma00

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Western Washington University custodian is being accused of sexually assaulting a coworker.

According to a university news brief, the assault happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Sam Carver Gymnasium.

The female custodian who filed a complaint told school officials she had been assaulted by the man who was her supervisor, according to a Western Alert sent to students and staff.

The Bellingham Herald reports she had been recently assigned to the man’s team for several weeks.

The news outlet also reported that campus police arrested the man on suspicion of fondling and fourth-degree assault.

He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of indecent liberties, which is a felony but later released on his own recognizance.

The university has provided the victim with support.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Education
County
Whatcom County, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Bellingham, WA
Education
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
