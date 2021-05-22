Western Washington University employee accused of sexually assaulting coworker

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Western Washington University custodian is being accused of sexually assaulting a coworker.

According to a university news brief, the assault happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Sam Carver Gymnasium.

The female custodian who filed a complaint told school officials she had been assaulted by the man who was her supervisor, according to a Western Alert sent to students and staff.

The Bellingham Herald reports she had been recently assigned to the man’s team for several weeks.

The news outlet also reported that campus police arrested the man on suspicion of fondling and fourth-degree assault.

He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of indecent liberties, which is a felony but later released on his own recognizance.

The university has provided the victim with support.