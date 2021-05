Andrés Gluski joined AES Corporation more than two decades ago, and has had a front-row seat to what he calls “a quantum shift” in the energy sector ever since. Gluski, now president and CEO of AES, has witnessed first hand as renewables have risen to compete with more traditional sources of energy, the broader moves towards a net-zero carbon electricity sector, the adoption of smarter systems powered by artificial intelligence for energy efficiency and system maintenance, and the growth of energy storage — a technology that AES began working on 13 years ago, Gluski told Utility Dive in an interview.