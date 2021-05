Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 2 of this Western quarterfinal, the Denver Nuggets are hosting once again the Portland Trail Blazers at the Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 22:00 ET in a clash between the 3rd and 6th-best teams of the conference. The Blazers dominated the Nuggets in the opening game of the series, torching them from the deep and led by Damian Lillard, got away with a 123-109 road victory that gave them both the 1-0 lead in the series and the home court advantage.