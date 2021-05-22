Having not played a game in 10 days, your Lady Cougars came out ready to go

Having not played a game in 10 days, your Lady Cougars came out rested and ready to go as they outscored Menlo-Atherton 72-50. The scoring came in bunches as they dropped 22 in the first quarter, 20 in the second quarter, and 22 in the fourth quarter to eventually pull away. For your Lady Cougars aggressive team defense was the match to get the fast paced game started. From there the ball moved quickly with multiple touches on every possession leading to 14 made three pointers.