Quick hitters from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Game 2 win against St. Louis on Wednesday night:. The Avalanche needed only 35 seconds to strike and put St. Louis in chase-the-game mode. Captain Gabe Landeskog picked up where he left off in Game 1. While linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen changed, Landeskog put the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly into the boards behind the St. Louis goal. That derailed the Blues’ breakout and they were forced to ring it around the boards and right to Nazem Kadri, who flipped it back to Ryan Graves for the point shot. Joonas Donskoi scored the goal. It was the fastest Avs goal to start a postseason game since moving to Colorado, easily eclipsing 59 seconds by Peter Forsberg in 1996 and Rob Blake in 2002.