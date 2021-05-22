Assistant coaches have been important for Three Rivers softball

BOONE, N.C. - App State women's basketball head coach Angel Elderkin is excited to announce the hiring of assistant coach, Mark Cascio. "It is with great excitement that we welcome Mark, his wife Kristen, and two daughters Eloise and Charlotte Cate into our App State Women's Basketball family," coach Elderkin stated. "This past season, I had the opportunity to work with Mark as a consultant for our program. It was during this time I realized how aligned we were when it came to the style of play, culture, and leadership development. Mark is an excellent teacher of the game and will bring us a wealth of experience to his role. He will help us recruit the best players and people, and will be an invaluable asset to our current team, staff, and athletic department.