newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assistant coaches have been important for Three Rivers softball

By Scott Borkgren
semoball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of leaving for Yuma, Arizona, and the NJCAA National Tournament, many of the players have their graduation ceremony. The past week also included finals, moving out of the dorms, turning in books, and other end of the school year things to juggle. As the head coach of...

www.semoball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Basketball#William Woods University#Coaching#Team Sports#Raiders#Athletic Administration#School Year#Running#Kansas City#Summer Shockley#Indian Hills#Yuma#Poplar Bluff#Potential Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Contract details released for new Arkansas assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Keith Smart, a former NBA head coach hired as a University of Arkansas assistant coach, will be paid an annual salary of $200,000, according to his letter of agreement with the UA, which was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information request. Smart also will...
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Fit important to Underwood in coaching search

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was on vacation when the wheels started turning in April on what would turn out to be a near-complete overhaul of his assistant coaches. A vacation the Illinois coach said he would have to redo with his wife, Susan. College basketball has changed. The transfer portal...
NFLKOMU

Mizzou promotes Marcus Johnson to Assistant Head Coach

The Mizzou Football team promoted assistant coach Marcus Johnson to Assistant Head Coach and gave him a new responsibility as "run game coordinator". Johnson was the offensive line coach for Eliah Drinkwitz in 2020. Johnson was the offensive line coach in his first season at Mizzou and will continue in that role along with his new responsbilities.
Ohio Statebannersontheparkway.com

Xavier adds assistant coach

Travis Steele has started patching the holes in his coaching staff by adding a face familiar with the program. Danny Peters, a 34 year old graduate of Ohio State, was an assistant under Sean Miller at Arizona. More importantly than that, he is a longtime friend of Coach Steele’s. Peters attended Lakota East before graduating from New Albany. His father, Dan Peters, was a longtime assistant for UC coach Bob Huggins.
Boone, NCGo Blue Ridge

Women's Basketball Names Cascio Assistant Coach

BOONE, N.C. - App State women's basketball head coach Angel Elderkin is excited to announce the hiring of assistant coach, Mark Cascio. "It is with great excitement that we welcome Mark, his wife Kristen, and two daughters Eloise and Charlotte Cate into our App State Women's Basketball family," coach Elderkin stated. "This past season, I had the opportunity to work with Mark as a consultant for our program. It was during this time I realized how aligned we were when it came to the style of play, culture, and leadership development. Mark is an excellent teacher of the game and will bring us a wealth of experience to his role. He will help us recruit the best players and people, and will be an invaluable asset to our current team, staff, and athletic department.
Canby, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Canby dance coach is 6A assistant coach of the year

Dance and Drill Coaches Association of Oregon honors Canby Cougar's Jenna JernstromConsidering the massive success of the Canby High School Cougar Dance Team, it's no surprise folks are turning their heads. Now, they're looking at Assistant Coach Jenna Jernstrom, who has been named the 6A assistant coach of the year. "Jenna deserves this honor and recognition," Head Coach Jennifer Chaffee said. "She brings so much energy, talent and love to the team. She is a great choreographer, amazing teacher, and she fights for the team and loves them all." Like many Cougar dancers, Jernstrom began her dance training at Allegro...
Louisville, KYWave 3

McMains hired as new UofL basketball assistant coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ross McMains has been hired to fill out Chris Mack’s staff at UofL. McMains has coached extensively internationally and has also worked in the NBA, the G League and in player development. “After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was...
NFLPosted by
BillsDigest

Bills hire woman as offensive assistant coach

The Buffalo Bills remain at the forefront of NFL teams who have recently decided that doubling the size of the gene pool when searching to fill job vacancies is always a good thing. They have hired Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant coach, according to Sam Rapoport, who leads the...
BasketballCentral Michigan Life

Tony Barbee assembles three assistants for first coaching staff

Less than a month after being hired as Central Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Tony Barbee has begun to fill out his coaching staff. Barbee has reportedly added three assistants heading into the 2020-21 season: Chris McMillian, Shane Heirman and Marlon Williamson. Heirman will hold the title of associate head coach.
ramblinwreck.com

Kauth Named Assistant Swim Coach

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving named Ryan Kauth to its staff as assistant coach, Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart announced on Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan onto our staff here at Georgia Tech,” Hart...
NHLtheahl.com

Fortunus returning to Texas as assistant coach

The Dallas Stars have appointed Maxime Fortunus as assistant coach of the Texas Stars, their top development affiliate in the American Hockey League. Fortunus joins assistant coach Travis Morin and video coach Patrick Dolan on head coach Neil Graham’s staff. “We are thrilled to bring Max back to the Texas...
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Golfwlkm.com

Three Rivers Golf – Thursday

The Three Rivers Golf team hosted a tri-match Thursday at Sauganash Country Club taking on Plainwell and Dowagiac. The Cats put together one of their best scores of the season, shooting 186, but Plainwell proved to be too strong for the Cats, carding a very nice 165. Dowagiac finished third with a 205.