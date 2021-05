Chelsea need goals next season and West London club could strike this summer as long-time transfer target Jadon Sancho is available once again. The only question that remains is, do the Blues need Sancho? The underlying question is really, how could Chelsea possibly need another winger? More so than that, how could Chelsea really need another attacking player? The bench is filled with attacking talent and there are a handful on loan who could feasibly be a part of the squad next season.