Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to hand 15th Man Utd academy youngster their debut in final game vs Wolves

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that 18-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be involved with the first-team for their final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

United face Wolves at Molineux on Sunday and, with the Europa League final coming up on Wednesday, Solskjaer looks set to hand opportunities to some of the talented youngsters at the club.

17-year-old winger Shola Shoretire has been involved with the senior team in recent weeks, while Anthony Elanga and Amad made their Premier League debuts against Leicester earlier this month.

Speaking to the club website after Mejbri was named United's under-23s player of the year and Shoretire was named young player of the year, Solskjaer revealed both will be involved against Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could hand Hannibal Mejbri his senior debut in Manchester United's upcoming game against Wolves (Image: Getty Images)

"They've had good seasons," he said. "Both of them. Hannibal and Shola, both of them will be involved. Maybe we can get some minutes in them."

If Mejbri features against Wolves, he will become the 15th academy graduate to have been given his senior debut by Solskjaer.

United's under-23s boss Neil Wood has been impressed by Mejbri's progression this season, telling the club website : "I think he's been on an incredible journey really.

Solskjaer has confirmed that both Shola Shoretire and Mejbri will be involved with the first-team (Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"When he first came up, he was full of energy and was running everywhere, sometimes to the detriment of the team. His discipline has improved greatly, on and off the ball, and his defensive responsibility. He's really starting to understand that a little bit more.

"It was difficult at the start as the physicality was a step up for him but he's a tough kid. I think he can take the knocks and can look after himself.

"I think, towards the end of the year, once we got into the Blackburn and Liverpool games, we started to see him perform and take off.

"I feel it's important he has a few positions he can play in and a few positions he can excel in and make an impact, rather than just be a no. 10 or a higher midfielder.

"It's important, at times I'd drop him into a lower midfield role to see if he could play with a bit of discipline, could work hard, tackle and get on the ball and build up momentum and be sharper. He played left, no. 10 a bit of a false 9, a free role, dropping in between to take up positions.

"There have been a number of challenges, different challenges, but I think, on the whole, he has done very well with it."