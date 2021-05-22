newsbreak-logo
North Clackamas Woman's Club plans yard sale

By The Oregon City News
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGJdY_0a7nypMv00 June 4-5 event in Oregon City to benefit statewide chapter of Make A Wish Foundation.

North Clackamas Woman's Club is planning a yard sale and bottle drop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at 19462 Sunset Springs Drive, Oregon City.

Proceeds from the sale, along with funds generated by redeemable cans and bottles, will be donated to the Oregon Make A Wish Foundation, according to Mary Accettura, president of the Woman's Club.

