County nonprofits will benefit from OCF grants

Juliette's House, YCAP and Reach Northwest receive a total of $66,000 in grants from the Oregon Community Foundation

A trio of Yamhill County nonprofits will get a boost in their mission to do good thanks to a prominent state philanthropic organization.

The Oregon Community Foundation recently awarded $4.3 million via 190 grants in an effort help disproportionately impacted communities. As part of that effort, three local organizations – Yamhill Community Action Partnership, Juliette's House and Reach Northwest – will receive much-needed funding.

Yamhill Community Action Partnership, better known as YCAP, will receive a $30,000 community grant from the foundation. The money, YCAP officials said, will allow the McMInnville-based organization to hire more staff in its effort to annually distribute more than 400,000 pounds of fresh food directly to rural areas and low-income and farmworker housing complexes, serving more than 3,000 individuals per week.

"YCAP is adapting how they operate the Harvest2Home program, that brings fresh food directly to people with low-incomes and little access," Carly Brown, OCF program officer, said. "OCF funds allow YCAP to hire temporary workers to deliver food safely and reliably during shifting safety precautions that prevent their senior volunteer corps from being involved onsite. Through their efforts, fresh food donated from local farms will continue to get to the people who need it."

Juliette's House, a McMinnville-based child abuse assessment center, will receive $11,000 from the foundation. The money, officials said, will allow it to continue to provide "prevention education and clinical services to identify and treat children who have been abused, neglected or exposed to domestic violence in Yamhill County and the surrounding area," according to a release from the foundation.

Reach Northwest, a Newberg-based nonprofit founded in 2011, will receive $25,000 from the foundation. The money will go toward creation of a volunteer coordinator position to "increase foster care respite opportunities, provide real-time training in trauma techniques and recruit new foster parents to help the 1,000-plus in the Polk and Yamhill foster communities," the release said.

Reach Northwest supports children and families in the foster care system, providing them with "programs, tools and resources to help them thrive," according to the organization's website at reachnow.org. Included in their efforts are Royal Family Kids Camp, Teen Reach Adventure Camp and Every Child.

The OCF grants, designed to meet urgent needs across the state, have been particularly helpful over the past 18 months as the state has been visited by everything from a worldwide pandemic to raging wildfires, economic disparity and basic inequities in society.

"The breadth and depth of need required quick and significant adjustments, including intentionally prioritizing the distribution of resources to serve and uplift Oregonians disproportionately impacted by the crises," Niyati Desai, OCF director of community engagement, said in the release.

An unprecedented 562 grant applications for $15.9 million in funding were received by the OCF this year.

"Our spring 2021 grant cycle represents the largest funding request in the program's history, after one of the toughest years on record for Oregon's nonprofit organizations," OCF Chief Community Impact Officer Sonia Worcel said. "OCF's impact is possible thanks to a robust network of volunteers, donors and community leaders who help us rapidly respond to communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and racial inequities."

The foundation expects this year it will surpass the $227 million it distributed via grants to more than 3,000 organizations in 2020. The foundation is averaging distributing more than $100 million in grants since taking up the task in 1973.

Applications for OCF's fall community grants cycle open June 1 and are due by July 15. Winners of the grants will be announced in November.