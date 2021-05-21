Esley Forbes III

To add something to this calendar or have something removed, contact the News-Topic at 828-610-8719 or news@newstopicnews.com. The Macy Coffey WHFMS of Berea AC Church will hold an event at the Hard and Flossie Clark Park in Collettsville on Saturday, May 22. There will be a silent auction 4-6 p.m., a bake sale 4-6 p.m., a baked spaghetti meal with salad, bread and drink for $5 starting at 5 p.m. and a live auction starting at 6 p.m. Among the items for auction are a two-night stay at a cabin in Sylva; a quilt by Judy Raby; paintings by Cindy Earp; painted windows by Dawn Vines; an exercise bike; furniture; cakes; pottery; yard art; a wreath; and more.