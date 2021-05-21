Esley Forbes III

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEsley Hope Forbes III, 81, of Lenoir passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Health Care. He was born April 26, 1940, in Wake County to the late Esley Hope Forbes Jr. and Doris Carter Forbes. Mr. Forbes was a faithful member of Cedar Valley United Methodist Church...

www.newstopicnews.com
