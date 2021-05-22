Carrying While Black: Crusader’s Three-Part Series On Gun Ownership In The Black Community
When Javondlynn Dunagan started her business JMD Defense LLC a few years ago, she would never have imagined that the events of 2020 would be the boost that brought her more customers. The social unrest following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the country’s toxic political culture and an uptick in car jackings and other violent crime in Chicago, however, caused many to flock into her concealed carry classes.chicagocrusader.com