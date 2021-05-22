newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all at Indiana University

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning with the fall 2021 semester, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all Indiana University students, faculty and staff. This new requirement will allow the university to lift most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall. Knowing that the vast majority of the IU community is vaccinated is the only way the university can confidently return to in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.

