Chicago, IL

Black Media Respond to Mayor Lightfoot Letter

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, stunned the public with an insightful and thought-provoking stance on Chicago media. She provided exclusive interviews to BlPOC media outlets, beginning on May 18 as she approaches her midterm. In doing so, the Mayor shined a spotlight on Chicago’s press, stating that White males dominate many of the major newsrooms which are absent of Women and People of Color, including at City Hall where there are zero women of color assigned to the City Hall beat.

