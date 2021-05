Fort Defiance, the home of Gen. William Lenoir, at 1792 Fort Defiance Drive off N.C. 268 in Happy Valley will have its 270th Birthday Celebration from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be original Lenoir family textiles, music on the grounds all day — musicians are Musicians include Pat and Kay Crouch, Brushy Mountain Buddies, Love Like This, RJ Abshire and AJ Bennett — and food trucks from Blue Moose Coffee and Paradise Subs. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for each child over 5; children 5 and under are admitted free.