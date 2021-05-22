Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Pullman’s next school bus will be the first zero-emission vehicle thanks to a state grant which covers the cost of the upgrade. According to a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology, the Pullman School District will receive $275,000 to help purchase a new electric school bus and charging station. There is currently only one electric school bus operating in the entire state, according to an Ecology spokesman. Joe Thornton, director of operations for Pullman schools, said the bus would be ordered for delivery in the summer of 2021 — around the time the region’s new transportation center would be completed. … Construction of a mixed-use development on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow was expected to start this year, but the coronavirus pandemic will delay construction until next year at the earliest. Moscow developer Rusty Olps submitted a request last week to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to extend the current exclusive negotiation agreement schedule to the end of 2020 so he has time to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and viability of his proposed development project, which is called Moscow Flatiron LLC.