newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moscow, ID

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Pullman’s next school bus will be the first zero-emission vehicle thanks to a state grant which covers the cost of the upgrade. According to a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology, the Pullman School District will receive $275,000 to help purchase a new electric school bus and charging station. There is currently only one electric school bus operating in the entire state, according to an Ecology spokesman. Joe Thornton, director of operations for Pullman schools, said the bus would be ordered for delivery in the summer of 2021 — around the time the region’s new transportation center would be completed. … Construction of a mixed-use development on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow was expected to start this year, but the coronavirus pandemic will delay construction until next year at the earliest. Moscow developer Rusty Olps submitted a request last week to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to extend the current exclusive negotiation agreement schedule to the end of 2020 so he has time to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and viability of his proposed development project, which is called Moscow Flatiron LLC.

dnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Traffic
Moscow, ID
Government
City
Moscow, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Tom Garrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Urban Renewal#Daily News#News Today#Local News#News Corporation#Moscow Flatiron Llc#Moscow Charter School#Potlatch Post#Vfw#Post 10300#Tri Cities#The Murrow News Service#Moscow High School#Musicfest Canada#Mhs#Pages#Construction#Assault#Federal Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Moscow, IDdailyfly.com

The City of Moscow’s Mask Mandate Could End Tonight

MOSCOW, ID - The city of Moscow has been under a mask mandate for 10 months, but that 10-month streak could very well come to an end with tonight's Moscow City Council meeting. A draft resolution is being presented to the city council and is citing the encouraging statistics, that...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StateRegister Citizen

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Latah County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

MEETINGS/AGENDAS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate. 9 a.m. — Idaho Counties Risk Management Program supervisor training at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Courthouse, Colfax, attend online at zoom.us/j/250921172. 9 a.m. — Workshop. 10 a.m. — Recess. 10:15 a.m. — Reconvene. Resolution Revising Commissioners Meeting Schedule. Resolution Establishing American Rescue...
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

His Studies Sparked a Fire

MOSCOW — Author Norman Maclean tapped into a Western archetype with the title of his 1992 book, “Young Men and Fire.” Fighting fire and, let’s admit it, playing with fire are activities young men are drawn to. It’s fun, exciting and, at times, it’s dangerous. Fire was certainly part of the appeal for Garrett Borth when it came time to choose a capstone engineering project to work on during his senior year at the University of Idaho. Read more.
Moscow, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Emsi, St. John Hardware enjoy new digs

Emsi and St. John Hardware and Implement vacated their former Moscow locations and are operating at their new facilities. Emsi, a labor market data company, built a four-story, 70,000-square-foot building on the former St. John Hardware property just south of the Moscow Recycling Center. It previously operated on Jackson Street, near the intersection of Sixth Street, but it outgrew the building.
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

BACK ISSUES

Five businesses on West Pullman Road in Moscow were reportedly vandalized, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said. The exterior walls and some windows of Tri-State Outfitters, Inland Cellular, Idaho State Liquor Store, Sherwin-Williams Paints and Idaho Inn were reportedly spray-painted. Krasselt said a box van and trailer belonging to the Idaho Inn were also spray-painted outside the business. It appears the same website spray-painted on the Pullman Islamic Center last week was spray-painted on the trailer outside the Idaho Inn. … A pop-up drive-in theater will offer free weekly movies in Moscow courtesy of the University of Idaho, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and the city of Moscow. UI Director of Administrative Operations Jeremy Barron said a reasonably new movie will be shown in the parking lot of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Before joining forces, Barron said the UI, the city and the Kenworthy were all individually investigating the possibility of erecting a local drive-in theater and it just made sense to pool their efforts.
Moscow, IDPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow’s McClure named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced on Thursday that Moscow High School senior Jaston McClure was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He’s one of two students in Idaho and 161 students nationwide to earn the honor. McClure speculated his love of chemistry and his involvement in ongoing research on environmental toxins...