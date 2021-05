Lois De Banzie is dead at age 90. She was best known for her appearance in the 1982 film ‘Annie.’. Her family reported that she died back on April 3rd. Actress Lois De Banzie, who was best known for portraying Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 movie musical Annie, has died at the age of 90. Her family confirmed her death in the San Francisco Chronicle, but did not release a cause of death. They stated that she died back on April 3rd.