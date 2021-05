At least 2,700 migrants, some 1,000 of them minors, reached Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, Spanish officials said, a record in a single day. A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the numbers arriving Monday were unprecedented, adding that the migrants had reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from beaches in neighbouring Morocco. None of the migrants have been hospitalised and "they are doing well", he added. During the morning, the delegation put the number at 100 arrivals, saying they were mostly young men but also included children and some women who had used inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies.