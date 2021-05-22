newsbreak-logo
Religion

Mass prep: 30 seconds/3 points: How does the Holy Spirit work?

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik
aleteia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holy Spirit is an unknown God, as Pope Francis has reminded us. He may seem to be like the wind. We don’t see the wind. We don’t see the Holy Spirit, but He is present and working. Without Him, a Christian cannot live, he cannot breathe the life of God. The Holy Spirit is near and works very concretely, especially in the Holy Sacraments.

