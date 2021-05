Bahrain suffered a tough 0-1 loss to Egypt yesterday in their final Group A game of the fifth Arab Futsal Cup 2021, currently being played in Cairo. The match’s lone goal was fired in for the home team by Khaled Saeed, and it proved to be enough to separate the two sides in the tightly contested encounter. As the result, the Bahrainis finished second in their group with six points after winning their first two games.