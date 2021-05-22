Commentary: Libraries help with uncomfortable talks

James Baldwin’s quote sums up the research and intent behind this book, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Ijeoma Oluo uses pivotal characters and moments in history to make a profound statement and call on all of us to not only rethink and question history as we have been taught but to also learn from it and do better. Ultimately, we are tasked to be more than mediocre. (Available in print, audiobook, e-audio, e-book)