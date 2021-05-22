newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Commentary: Libraries help with uncomfortable talks

By Joanna Bailey, Neill Public Library
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a recent conversation with a good friend on the polarizing topics of mask wearing, vaccinations and racism. Some aspects we saw eye to eye on, others we did not. This was not surprising as we are very different. We have different life experiences, different political beliefs and our general ideologies are worlds apart. However, in spite of — or maybe because of — these differences, we discovered we are well-matched conversationalists.

dnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celeste Ng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Online Conversations#Public Libraries#Important People#Racism#The World Wide Web#Asian American#Pacific Islander Heritage#Beanstack Org#Korean#Caucasian#Neill Public Library#Impossible Conversations#Crucial Conversations#Deep Conversations#Vulnerable Conversation#Themes#Connections#Strong Emotions#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Free ‘Talking Book Library’ Ideal for Those with Difficulty Reading

The Colorado Talking Book Library (CTBL) is a free service from your library that lends talking (audio) and Braille books and magazines, as well as large print books, for people who have eye issues, or have physical or learning disabilities that make it difficult to read regular books. All of the audio books and most Braille books are also available for on-demand downloads.
Winfield, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Lori’s Little Library helps promote reading

Winfield, Mo. - Lori Benny, owner of Lori’s Little Free Library in Winfield, celebrated its first birthday on May 3. Benny said that she had planned on creating her library before the pandemic, but after the pandemic started, she continued to work on her library because she felt that the community needed her service.
Rush, NYmhflsentinel.com

Free Talk and Books on Living Alone at Rush Public Library

Are you or someone you know struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness after losing a partner through divorce, death, or other life circumstance?. Join author and workshop facilitator, Gwenn Voelckers, on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:00 PM via Zoom for a free talk titled, “Alone and Content: An Interactive Discussion” hosted by Rush Public Library.
Books & LiteratureMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Library List

James Baldwin’s quote sums up the research and intent behind this book, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Ijeoma Oluo uses pivotal characters and moments in history to make a profound statement and call on all of us to not only rethink and question history as we have been taught but to also learn from it and do better. Ultimately, we are tasked to be more than mediocre. (Available in print, audiobook, e-audio, e-book)
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Talk of the Times: Library offering help for job seekers

The local library is launching a new program designed to help patrons achieve job search success. The Sawyer Free Library has been awarded a federal Library Service and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for $7,500 from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners to launch a new comprehensive program to assist job seekers on Cape Ann gain a competitive edge.
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

The Book Club of My Dreams Was at the Library All Along

A successful book club needs three things to thrive: delicious food, decent wine and wonderful people. Only the first two, food and wine, are easy to find. It is the third element, the people, that is like a jigsaw puzzle with a thousand pieces—something that promises to look like the pretty picture on the box, but which is so complex you may quit before it’s done.
PoliticsJournal & Sunday Journal

Why we need to talk about libraries now

The Shepherdstown Public Library building has seen a lot of history, from its days as a makeshift hospital during the Civil War, fire department, town council offices, butcher shop, school, and jail. When it was constructed as the one-story Market House in 1800, no one could have imagined today’s need for space, accessibility, electricity, and broadband.
Books & Literaturewilliamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Library Roundup: Shred evet, Book talk and more

A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library. An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. Additional blood drives will take place on Wednesday, May 19, also at 11 a.m.
Minoritiesdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: This Place Isn’t Meant to Help You Get Better

This piece is part of a collection of stories from The Breaking Point Project. Interviews were conducted with ten disabled and/or chronically ill individuals incarcerated in county jail. The stories describe their experiences at their jail, particularly in light of their disabilities and the inequalities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

Library Author Talk–Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way

Broadway shows are still a few months away from opening, but Wilton Library is bringing the sense of Broadway to town with a virtual visit from Caseen Gaines, author of Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way, on Tuesday, June 1, at 7-8 p.m. Gaines’s engaging account captures the triumphant story of the all-Black 1921 Broadway musical Shuffle Along that changed the world forever.
Wilton, CTRegister Citizen

Wilton Library hosting all-black Broadway book talk with Caseen Gaines

Broadway shows are still a few months away from opening, but the Wilton Library is bringing the sense of Broadway to town with a virtual visit from Caseen Gaines, author of the book titled: “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way,” on Tuesday, June 1, 7 to 8 p.m. Gaines’s account captures the triumphant story of the all-Black Broadway musical that changed the world forever.
Educationschoolinfosystem.org

Commentary on Tenure and the 1619 Project

Journalism school will instead offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a fixed five-year contract. In her career in journalism, Nikole Hannah-Jones has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant.” But despite support from the UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor and faculty, she won’t be getting a tenured teaching position at her alma mater. At least not yet.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 Books About the Attention Economy

Academics coined the term attention economy to describe the development of various forces of capitalism attempting to take over our thoughts. The terms “attention economy” and “economics of attention” came into play in the 1990s from the theorist Thomas H. Davenport and Michael Goldhaber. However, the concept was present in academic minds as early as the 1970s — many theorists saw the rapid growth of advertising and entertainment and how it needed our eyes to thrive. Instead of a material-based economy, information and the ability to capture consumers’ attention for that information dominates the economy.
Books & Literaturenextbigideaclub.com

The 2 Must-Read Nonfiction Books of the Season

Breaking news from the Next Big Idea Club: Curators Malcolm Gladwell, Susan Cain, Adam Grant, and Daniel Pink have reviewed their list of eight season finalists and hand-picked their favorite nonfiction books of the season. Without further ado, this season’s two can’t-miss reads are…. High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped...
San Mateo, CAfuncheap.com

San Mateo Library Book Talk w/ Joy Ma “The Deoliwallahs”

Join author Joy Ma as she reads from her book The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment. Starting in 1962, India imprisoned around 3,000 Chinese-Indians in a camp in Deoli, Rajasthan, some for up to five years, purely because they “looked Chinese” during India’s war with China. This part of Indian history, wrapped in prejudice and fear, is almost totally forgotten today. Nearly six decades later, some survivors of that experience are starting to speak. Learn about the internment, its aftermath, and the impact of its silence up until now.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

City Corner: Friends of the Library helps book lovers safely get back to normal

Despite all of the high-tech information sources available to us nowadays, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a book. It’s a lot like the feeling of gathering in person. During the past year, the Victoria Public Library has worked with incredible creativity to provide events in a virtual format. However, many Victoria residents have been missing the feeling of attending a Friends of the Library book sale — thumbing through rows and stacks of books in the Bronte Room, surrounded by fellow book-lovers in search of hidden gems.