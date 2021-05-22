newsbreak-logo
Gardening

Opinion/Letter: 'Mystery Plant' column, author helpful

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Just a quick note to put in a good review for the syndicated column "Mystery Plant" by John Nelson, published in The Daily Progress. The columns are always interesting and help me learn about local flora. In addition, Mr. Nelson has been very responsive when I've contacted him via email...

dailyprogress.com
#The Daily Progress#Mystery Plant#Review#Opinion#Albemarle#Woods#Mr Nelson
