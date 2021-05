While many would be tempted to hunker down and wait out stay-at-home orders and school closures related to COVID-19, one group of high school seniors has found a way to give back — and they’re not done yet. Pullman Christian School’s graduating class of 2020 organized a blood drive where students donated blood in the hopes that it would help in the fight against the pandemic. Garrett McClure, who helped organize the event, said when the shutdowns first interrupted their senior year, he and his classmates began brainstorming ways to help their community weather the storm however they could. … Doctors across the country are studying whether transfusions of antibody-rich plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can be an effective therapy for those actively suffering from the disease, and local residents can indirectly help in that effort.