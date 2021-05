The San Diego Padres have placed five position players on the COVID injury list within the last 24 hours. First, they announced on Tuesday they had placed three players on the injured list in accordance with Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left fielder Jurickson Profar, and utility player Jorge Mateo. Manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that Tatis has tested positive for COVID-19; the other two players will be sidelined due to contact tracing. Tingler noted Tatis is asymptomatic and feeling well.