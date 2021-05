COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team will face Oregon for the ninth time in program history when the Ducks come to Columbus on Sept. 11. The game will serve as the home opener for the Buckeyes and will have a noon kick-off as part of Fox’s Big Noon Saturday game of the week. OSU has won all nine games in this series with the latest being a 42-20 win in Arlington, Texas, which crowned the Buckeyes as the first national champion of the College Football Playoff era.