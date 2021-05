The Benson-KMS boys and girls track and field teams both placed third at the BOLD Invitational last week. Morris Area easily won both team titles with Melrose placing second in the girls’ meet and Montevideo earning second in the boys competition. Greta Lundquist earned the lone title for the girls team in the discus (80-3), while the boys team had firsts by Abe Peterson in the 400 meter dash (54.47), by Jacob Gareis in the 1600 meter run (5:15.24), and by the 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams.