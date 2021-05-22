Borah’s Nathan Green wins 3,200 meters in record fashion

Eagle has been named the best place to live in Idaho and Meridian is number two. Boise didn't crack the top 10! Find out how it was determined here. The City of Eagle recently posted this to their official site, Home Snacks named Eagle the best place to live in Idaho. Now according to Home Snacks and their "snackability", this was done by science, and while there is some indication that crime, cost of living, "livability" and other factors are at play, it doesn't dive into the specifics of said science. That said, 4 of the Top 10 cities in Idaho are suburbs of Boise, though Boise itself s not officially on the list. Here's the top 10: