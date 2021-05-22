newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle, ID

Borah’s Nathan Green wins 3,200 meters in record fashion

Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorah senior Nathan Green lapped some of his competitors on the way to a record-setting victory in the 5A boys 3,200 meters at the Idaho high school state track and field championships Friday at Eagle High. Green's winning time was 8:53.47.

www.idahostatesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Eagle, ID
Eagle, ID
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School#Record Time#Eagle High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Eagle Is The Best Place To Live In Idaho

Eagle has been named the best place to live in Idaho and Meridian is number two. Boise didn't crack the top 10! Find out how it was determined here. The City of Eagle recently posted this to their official site, Home Snacks named Eagle the best place to live in Idaho. Now according to Home Snacks and their "snackability", this was done by science, and while there is some indication that crime, cost of living, "livability" and other factors are at play, it doesn't dive into the specifics of said science. That said, 4 of the Top 10 cities in Idaho are suburbs of Boise, though Boise itself s not officially on the list. Here's the top 10: