Marlins’ Jordan Holloway and Mets’ Jose Peraza Exit Friday’s Game

The Cardinals continued Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets with Johan Oviedo starting across from Miguel Castro in what was a bullpen game for New York. It was a rough game across the board for the Redbirds. The Mets capitalized on some mistakes from Cards’ pitchers and the St. Louis defense came just short of making a few impressive plays that may have limited the damage. Pile on top of that some bad BABIP luck and ten Cardinals left on base through seven innings, and it makes for a long game for the losing side.