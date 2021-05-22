Marlins’ Jordan Holloway and Mets’ Jose Peraza Exit Friday’s Game
Both the Marlins and Mets lost a player from Friday night’s head-to-head in Miami on Friday. Marlins Jordan Holloway exited Friday’s outing against the Mets after tossing just one scoreless inning due to right groin soreness. Holloway came into the game in the second after opener John Curtiss allowed two runs, one earned in the first inning. Miami’s mid reliever has a 2.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP on the season and should be considered day-to-day.www.chatsports.com