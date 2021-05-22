newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Trent Grisham: Leaves game with heel bruise

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Grisham was replaced in the fifth inning of Friday's 16-1 win over Seattle due to a heel bruise, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs in the contest. Grisham led off the bottom of the...

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jeff Sanders
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Seattle#He Got Game#Home Game#Home Field#Home Run#Heel Bruise#The Game#Leaves#Center Field#Manager Jayce Tingler#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgwinnettprepsports.com

Carson Kelly, Merrill Kelly key in D-backs' win over Padres

The San Diego Padres got double-Kellyed on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Catcher Carson Kelly capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run homer and right-hander Merrill Kelly held San Diego to one run on four hits over six innings to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win. It was...
MLBTimes Union

San Diego-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep left field. Wyatt Mathisen grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Nick Ahmed doubles. Eduardo Escobar scores. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow right field to Eric Hosmer. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
MLBDodger Insider

FriarNotes: Tommy Pham’s bat is getting warmer; notes on Grisham, Profar, Musgrove, Kela

Tommy Pham is showing signs of being Tommy Pham. The left fielder was 2-for-4 Sunday, his first two-hit game of the season. And he is 10-for-26 (.387) since April 18, raising his batting average from .128 to .205. He has also drawn four walks for a .467 on-base percentage. He is also 2-for-3 as a pinch-hitter during the run. The surge started with a double, Pham’s only extra-base hit of the season.
MLBDaily Freeman

San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Trent Grisham to second. Manny Machado homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Trent Grisham scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield, Mauricio Dubon to Brandon Belt. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow right field to Brandon Belt. Wil Myers flies out to right center field to Austin Slater.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trent Grisham leading off for San Diego on Friday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will patrol center field after Tommy Pham was given a breather on Friday night. In a matchup against Anthony DeSclafani, our models project Grisham to score 12.2 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBMercury News

Austin Slater’s home run gives Giants series-opening win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh as the Giants beat the Padres 5-4 Friday night to open a three-game series at Oracle Park. That the Giants (19-14) blew a four-run lead was secondary to taking a 1 1/2 game over the Padres (18-14) in the National League West on a night where the club celebrated the 90th birthday of Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays.
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on grinding out wins, Grisham, Snell, Cronenworth and Machado

Although the Padres offense has yet to “hit on all cylinders,” they are playing for the National League West lead this weekend in San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler opened Friday’s media session talking about “grind out” wins. “There’s no doubt that there are areas we’re going to improve in,” said...
MLBMidland Daily News

San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Raimel Tapia to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/4/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome Rotoballers to another set of Tuesday FanDuel lineup picks! We have practically a full slate of games on the main slate tonight. If you have questions about the earlier two games in the six o'clock (EST) hour, feel free to hit me up on Twitter with questions (@MarkStrausberg). But the focus will be on the main slate.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres’ rocky doubleheader with Rockies could be preview of week ahead

With starting lineups and a bench consisting of borrowed parts shipped in from El Paso, the Padres split a doubleheader at Coors Field on Wednesday and provided a hint at what will decide their fate over the next week or so. “Everyone contributed, everyone battling, and that’s what it’s going...
MLBaustinnews.net

Padres take advantage of Cardinals pitching in 5-4 win

Manny Machado drove in two runs with a pair of hits and the Padres took advantage of 12 walks and three hit batters from St. Louis pitchers Friday night as San Diego defeated the visiting Cardinals 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series. Four of the walks drawn by...
MLBPurple Row

Rockies split wild doubleheader at Coors against the Padres

In what was an overall competitive game, the Rockies fell just short of a comeback on the San Diego Padres. A grand slam by Victor Caratini in the seventh was the difference maker. The loss give the Rockies their fifth consecutive defeat and their eighth series loss out of twelve total series’.
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino Gets Bombed for Three Homers and Padres Crush Cards 13-3

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.
MLBMidland Daily News

St. Louis-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to second base. Manny Machado doubles to deep left center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Manny Machado to third. Tommy Pham walks. Brian O'Grady grounds out to first base. Tommy Pham out at second.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Walking crazy; Machado, Grisham come through

It’s the catch-22 of rooting for the Padres. A game that featured much of what is wrong with baseball in 2021 also had so much of what the Padres do right. Over four hours and eight minutes, there were 355 pitches thrown by 10 different pitchers. There were 16 walks and five hit batters.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

For more than a month, the Padres waited while their uber-hyped and super-talented team won some and lost some, rose and fell, sometimes played good baseball and sometimes looked as if the moment was swallowing them. They stayed competitive because of exceptional pitching. But they made errors. They left an...