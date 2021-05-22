Mariners' Chris Flexen: Lit up by Padres

Flexen (4-2) took the loss against San Diego on Friday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings. Flexen entered the contest with a respectable 3.46 ERA on the campaign and departed with that number having ballooned to 5.09. The Padres posted four runs against him in the first inning and another four in the second, forcing Flexen out of the contest after he retired only five batters. The right-hander gave up a pair of homers in the start after having yielded only three long balls through his first 39 innings of the season. He'll try to regain his footing in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come at Oakland on Wednesday.