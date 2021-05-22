newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Chris Paddack: Cruises to easy win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Paddack (2-3) earned the win over Seattle on Friday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Paddack gave up a run in the first inning, but the San Diego offense handed him eight runs by the end of the second frame, allowing the right-hander to cruise through the remainder of his start. He finished having thrown a season-high six innings and has now yielded only two earned runs over his past three outings covering 13 frames. He'll look to build more momentum in his next appearance, which is currently slated to come at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Cruises#San Diego#Seattle#Hits#Milwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Padres place RHP Paddack on IL with undisclosed condition

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.”. Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I...
MLBgwinnettprepsports.com

Carson Kelly, Merrill Kelly key in D-backs' win over Padres

The San Diego Padres got double-Kellyed on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Catcher Carson Kelly capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run homer and right-hander Merrill Kelly held San Diego to one run on four hits over six innings to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win. It was...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres’ offense sputters in 5-1 loss to Arizona

The San Diego Padres are fresh off a 17 game in 17 days stretch that ended with three of four wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The momentum was high, as the Padres traveled to Arizona for a brief two-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, Tuesday night didn’t go...
MLBMLB

Paddack put on IL for undisclosed reason

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Giants, though the team did not offer an explanation for his presence there. Right-hander Miguel Diaz had his contract selected from the alternate training site and joined the team Friday as...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres travel to Arizona for two games

After another high-intensity series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and an improbable comeback, the San Diego Padres will travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks. These two teams will face each other just twice this time around. The Padres opened the season by hosting the Diamondbacks in a four-game series....
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (4/27/21): MLB DFS Lineups

We have a 13-game slate on tap tonight. It's quite a monster slate when breaking it all down. There are four pitchers over $9,000, with a couple of ok options in the mid-price range, and the punts are not the most appealing. With the lack of pitching depth, there are bats for days. There are many nice spots to stack and some nice value at more than just the outfield tonight. Make sure to listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits for the full slate breakdown, all the plays, and strategy to build your winning DraftKings lineups.
MLBarcamax.com

Padres, Paddack get throwback win over Giants in final game of series

SAN FRANCISCO — The Padres went all 2020 on offense, and they got 2019 Chris Paddack. An 11-1 victory over the Giants on Sunday (box score) salvaged the finale of a three-game series at Oracle Park and sent the Padres to the hitter’s paradise of Coors Field with the affirmation they actually could get hits and runs in abundance and that Paddack was capable of navigating trouble and getting big outs with his fastball.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/9/21: Padres @ Giants

The Padres (18-16) will look to keep from being swept today against the division-leading Giants (20-13). A win today keeps San Diego in step with the Dodgers who also sit at 18-16 on the year. As of right now, the Padres have scored the least amount of runs in the division by 22. At the same time, they’re allowing the second-fewest runs with 119, behind only San Francisco (113).
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reinstate righty Chris Paddack from COVID IL for Sunday start

The Padres are reinstating right-hander Chris Paddack from the COVID-19 injured list to start Sunday’s game against the Giants, the team announced. To create 40-man roster space, outfielder Jorge Oña was transferred to the 60-day IL. Oña underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery earlier this week and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks. Reliever Nabil Crismatt was optioned to clear active roster space.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Bats (And the Old Chris Paddack) Show up in Win

When he burst on the scene as a rookie in 2019, Chris Paddack made a name for himself with his fire on the mound and a 97-MPH fastball that hitters had all kinds of trouble catching up to (just ask Pete Alonso). In 2020 and most of 2021 Paddack was a different guy.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants look for sweep as Padres' pitching problems persist

One thing is certain in the National League West -- and one uncertainty is becoming a major concern for the San Diego Padres. The first-place Giants, who go for a three-game series sweep of the Padres on Sunday in San Francisco, are for real. But the uncertainty? The state of...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: It’s not fast times; Paddack, pitching prognosis

It was another discouraging day here for the Padres. It seems no matter what they try, they cannot get the offense going. After yesterday’s 7-1 loss to the Giants, Jayce Tingler was as candid about his frustration as he has ever been in his two seasons as Padres manager. (It certainly was not coincidence that came on the heels of the displeasure he expressed Friday.)
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Wade Miley no-hitter fallout, Zach Plesac's back, Blue Jays call up top prospect

Six weeks into the baseball season and we already five no-hitters. What's happening? Basically, pitchers are ahead of hitters at this point. The league batting average is currently .234, which if the season ended today would be the lowest in the history of the sport. While Wade Miley is celebrating, however, his teammate Luis Castillo certainly is not. You can read more about both below.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Round-up 5/10/21

Hello again, Padres fans, and welcome back to another Padres Round-up! Apologies for the delay; my internet at work was down all morning, so wasn’t able to get to the Round-up until now. Let’s get caught up on the Minor League affiliates, and whatever other news and notes I find.
MLBfantasypros.com

Chris Paddack pitches 3.0 scoreless innings on Sunday

Despite only going three innings on Sunday, Paddack looked the best he has all year in the Padres win. His velocity was up, and he was using his fastball effectively throughout the short outing. Paddack's ERA is still at 4.78 on the year, so he'll need a few more starts like this to get his numbers back down to where most fantasy managers expect them to be. Paddack is still a matchup dependent starter in most formats for now, but fantasy managers who have Paddack rostered should be cautiously optimistic after what he showed on Sunday.
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino Gets Bombed for Three Homers and Padres Crush Cards 13-3

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds (May 15)

Padres are 7-2 last 9 head to head meetings in San Diego. The San Diego Padres search for a second straight win over the St. Louis Cardinals when the two teams continue their series at Petco Park on Saturday night. SD took the opener 5-4 as -175 favorites, despite being outhit 10-4 by the Cardinals. The Padres are -135 favorites in game two, in what should be a pitcher’s duel with a run total of just 7.
MLBWashington Post

Nola drives in six runs, Padres embarrass Cardinals 13-3

SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 laugher against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The Padres beat the Cardinals for...