Animals

Owner of the 'Schwarzenegger of 'roos' shares his favourite memory of Roger the incredibly buff red kangaroo two years after his death

By Alana Tindale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The muscly kangaroo that made international headlines for his toned physique has been remembered two years after his death.

Roger, who stood 200 centimetres tall, became an internet sensation in 2015 when pictures surfaced of his bulging biceps, popping veins and prominent chest.

The red kangaroo was a resident at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, where he crushed metal buckets with his paws for fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ0cK_0a7nwVq500
Muscly kangaroo Roger (pictured) that made international headlines for his toned physique has been remembered two years after his death 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDLHR_0a7nwVq500
Roger, who stood 200 centimetres tall, became an internet hit in 2015 when pictures surfaced of his bulging biceps, popping veins and prominent chest

The 'Alpha males' death was commemorated on Facebook in an emotional post by the sanctuary he lived at.

'Our dear Roger six years ago today. Roger's arms were so strong that he easily crushed his feed bucket,' they posted along with a photo of Roger squashing a silver metal bucket.

One fan called Roger her 'hero' kangaroo after watching him on a BBC program.

'So many years ago [I saw] Roger at the series BBC in my homeland The Netherlands,' she posted.

'The first time I saw Roger he was my hero kangaroo.'

Others said meeting the ripped roo was a life highlight and remembered his antics chasing workers around the bush.

'Getting to meet and pet Roger when I was there in 2018 was one of the highlights of my entire life,' another person wrote.

'He was absolutely huge and did look powerful. No wonder you had to run around the tree when he was chasing you,' someone else recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZIed_0a7nwVq500
Roger's death was announced on Saturday by sanctuary boss Chris 'Brolga' Barnes, in an emotional tribute shared to Facebook (pictured) 

Over the past few years of his life, Roger's internet fame grew when the sanctuary posted a number pictures of the buff roo.

In September 2016, it was revealed aging Roger was suffering from arthritis in a video which showed him bent over.

'I would never have been able to pat Roger like I am now, but he is getting old,' he said in the video.

Mr Barnes hand-raised Roger after finding the tiny orphaned joey sitting on the side of the road beside his dead mother back in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbxtr_0a7nwVq500
Fans have referred to Roger (pictured) as the 'Schwarzenegger of roos' and 'the king'
