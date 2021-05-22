newsbreak-logo
UFC

UFC's Beneil Dariush To Lightweight Champ Charles Oliveira, You Owe Me A Fight!!

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeneil Dariush -- the #3 ranked UFC lightweight -- has a message for newly crowned champ, Charles Oliveira ... I deserve next!!. TMZ Sports talked to Dariush -- fresh off his dominating win over UFC legend Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 -- and we asked the 32-year-old fighter who he has his sights set on next.

Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier
Michael Chandler
Tony Ferguson
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
UFCthemanual.com

What You Need to Know About Charles Oliveira Before UFC 262

This Saturday at UFC 262, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira is finally getting his well-deserved title shot as he faces former three-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. If you’re looking forward to watching UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler online this weekend and want to learn more about the league’s third-ranked lightweight fighter, here’s everything you need to know about Charles Oliveira before the main event.
UFCchatsports.com

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler - Is this Dariush’s breakthrough moment?

While the main card certainly took a hit when it lost Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan to COVID-19, it’s still a strong line up. For years, Tony Ferguson was one of the premier action fighters on the UFC roster. He’s coming off a couple of losses – his first in eight years – but he’ll get his opportunity to prove he’s still one of the best against someone who is looking to take over his role in Beneil Dariush. Viviane Araujo is looking to emerge as new contender, but has to get past Katlyn Chookagian to do that. Plus, it’s hard to see Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza putting on anything other than an awesome firefight.
UFCchatsports.com

New Champ Charles Oliveira Shows He's Much More Than Just Submissions at UFC 262

Was it the moment he became the new champion, or was it a few minutes later when he cradled the belt like it was a Cabbage Patch Kid? Was it when he absorbed a barrage of his opponent’s fearsome strikes, or when he dished out some of his own? Was it the heat-seeking left hand at the beginning of the end, the flying leap out of the cage once the end was complete, or the tears that flowed as the belt went around his waist?
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Beneil Dariush on grappling heavy approach vs. Tony Ferguson: 'It's not always being a bonus fighter'

HOUSTON – Beneil Dariush did what he had to do to get his hand raised on Saturday night. The UFC lightweight contender scored the biggest victory of is career, besting former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush (20-4-1 MMA, 14-4-1 UFC) out-grappled and dominated Ferguson (25-5 MMA, 15-3 UFC) over the course of 15 minutes to win a 30-27 unanimous decision across the board.
UFCMMAmania.com

Beneil Dariush on that Tony Ferguson heel hook: ‘His knee popped and it popped loud’

Things are not going well for Tony Ferguson right now. Not only is he coming off a third straight loss in a row, but he likely suffered a bad knee injury when he refused to tap to a heel hook from Beneil Dariush during said loss. Dariush tied Ferguson up on the ground for the majority of their match and caught the submission during a scramble.
UFCchatsports.com

Elon Musk responds to Beneil Dariush’s ‘call out’ at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush pulled off the most impressive win of his career at UFC 262 last week. Over three rounds he dominated former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and, in the process, likely catapulted himself up the rankings in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions. Dariush’s post-fight interview was...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 262 card: Beneil Dariush vs Tony Ferguson full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson will collide this weekend (Sat., May 15, 2021) at UFC 262 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Dariush was closing in on a title shot back in 2016 before a winless run (0-2-1) saw his chin and conditioning called...
UFCfanbyte.com

Charles Oliveira’s Wild, Kind of Majestic UFC Title Ride

I was in the room in a fancy hotel in Mexico City when they announced Charles Oliveira’s weight ahead of a UFC Fight Night 98 meeting with Ricardo Lamas. I remember not reacting to the number — 155 pounds — at first, instinctively thinking that this was a perfectly fine weight for a lightweight bout. I think my colleagues might have felt the same way, because we all just went quietly about our business for a minute or two. Unfortunately for Oliveira, though, what we all soon realized was that this was not scheduled as a lightweight bout. Oliveira and Lamas were supposed to meet at featherweight, which meant not only had the Brazilian missed weight, but he’d done so by a pretty staggering nine pounds. The fight went on the next day, but so did Oliveira’s misfortunes; after tapping to a guillotine choke in Round 2, he wrapped up a two-fight skid and a winless 2016.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the lightweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler from Saturday’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston. Oliveira became the 11th UFC lightweight champion, taking the slot vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 262 bonuses: New champ Charles Oliveira banks $75k for Michael Chandler knockout

In addition to a shiny new belt he held like a baby, Charles Oliveira has another post-fight bonus to add to his total. Oliveira captured the UFC lightweight title with a comeback knockout of Chandler just 19 seconds into the second round of UFC 262’s headliner. It was his 18th performance bonus in the octagon, and it came with a raise after the UFC upped the payouts to $75,000 from $50,000 courtesy of Tony Ferguson.