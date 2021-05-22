UFC's Beneil Dariush To Lightweight Champ Charles Oliveira, You Owe Me A Fight!!

I was in the room in a fancy hotel in Mexico City when they announced Charles Oliveira’s weight ahead of a UFC Fight Night 98 meeting with Ricardo Lamas. I remember not reacting to the number — 155 pounds — at first, instinctively thinking that this was a perfectly fine weight for a lightweight bout. I think my colleagues might have felt the same way, because we all just went quietly about our business for a minute or two. Unfortunately for Oliveira, though, what we all soon realized was that this was not scheduled as a lightweight bout. Oliveira and Lamas were supposed to meet at featherweight, which meant not only had the Brazilian missed weight, but he’d done so by a pretty staggering nine pounds. The fight went on the next day, but so did Oliveira’s misfortunes; after tapping to a guillotine choke in Round 2, he wrapped up a two-fight skid and a winless 2016.