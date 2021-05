Give Jake Paul this – he knows how to go off with the mouth. Indeed, Paul may have knocked Conor McGregor off the throne for king of the combat sport bigmouths. He may not be as finessed as the Irish UFC star in his verbal attacks, but Paul gets clicks by making outrageously bold statements that gather attention. The social media influencer turned novelty boxing star is now claiming that Floyd Mayweather doesn’t want to fight him because the 50-0 great “doesn’t want to hurt this record.” This while Mayweather is presumably preparing to face Paul’s older brother, Logan, in a June pay per view event.