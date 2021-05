There’s a famous story about NBA legend Dennis Rodman… one that doesn’t involve wedding dresses or Madonna. Before a game, Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas admonished Rodman for standing off to the side during warm-ups. “You have to participate,” he said. Rodman replied that he was, just in his own way. While everyone else was shooting, he was counting the number of times the ball rotated on each shot, all so he could later perfectly position himself for the rebound.