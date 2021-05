ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Harmony United Psychiatric Care, a leading multi-city behavioral health practice and Genomind®, the leader in comprehensive digital mental health solutions, are teaming up to provide the newest tools for precision mental health services in Florida. The mental health crisis has worsened during the pandemic and the need for more access and new tools has never been greater. In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, up from one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019.