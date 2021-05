Lancaster County and surrounding communities usually bloom with colorful arts and crafts festivals in spring, summer and into fall. Last year, the season of arts and crafts shows was virtually cancelled with concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no art-lovers gathered in Lititz Springs Park or Long’s Park. Craft shows in downtown Lititz and at Root’s Country Market were nixed for 2020. Even Mount Gretna remained quiet and art-less on the third weekend of August. Some organizations pivoted to hosting virtual shows.