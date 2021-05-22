newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, NC

Ex-teacher sub accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with student

By THE SANFORD HERALD
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

CARTHAGE — A former substitute teacher at Union Pines High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Mark Trueblood, 23, of Cameron is charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a...

www.sanfordherald.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron, NC
City
Carthage, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Sheriff#Union Pines High School#Behavior#Indecent Liberties#Investigators#Bail#Search Warrants#Multiple Interviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Pinehurst Man Arrested

Pinehurst Police Department arrested Jason Kent Townley, 57, of Gingham Lane in Pinehurst, on Friday, May 14. He was charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. “Our department acted on a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to arrest Townley,” said...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

New Body Scanner Installed at Detention Center

When Jacob Armstrong was arrested last Thursday and went through the intake process at the Moore County Detention Center, he was asked multiple times if he had any foreign objects or substances that could cause harm to himself or any of the detention officers. He said no. Then he went...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Scanning Device Leads to Drug Arrest in Detention Center

An Aberdeen man was charged in possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise after a body scan discovered the substance on his person at the Moore County Detention Center, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday. Detectives arrested Jacob Liam Armstrong, 23, of Aberdeen Thursday. Armstrong was...
Cameron, NCThe Sanford Herald

Man injured in Walmart parking lot shooting

LILLINGTON — One person was shot in the arm after a fight Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart on N.C. 87 in Cameron, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported at 3:05 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office release said. Witnesses reported seeing James Fredrick, 21,...
Lee County, NCPosted by
The Sanford Herald

2 injured in drive-by shooting on Black Road

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday on the Cameron community near the Harnett-Lee county line. Shots were fired into a residence at 553 Black Road about 12:30 a.m., according a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found Maria Cedillo, 55, and...
Harnett County, NCThe Sanford Herald

Harnett fire victim identified

LILLINGTON — A man whose body was found in the remains of a fire in Cameron last week has been identified, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Arthur Noga Jr., 76, was a co-owner of the property at 130 Harman Lane, according to Harnett County tax records. Noga’s address is given as 19 Lineberger Lane, Sanford, records show.
Cameron, NCFayetteville Observer

Body found in Cameron structure fire identified as property owner

LILLINGTON — A body found inside the wreckage of outbuilding in Cameron following a fire there last week has been identified as 76-year-old Arthur Noga Jr., an official said Thursday. Noga's remains were found about 6 p.m. April 20 in an outbuilding on his property at 130 Harman Lane, according...