Life is changing again, and it’s changing quickly. As more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations, more things are opening up and coming back. After months of wondering when life will return to normal, the answer appears to be now — which is not to say everything will be exactly like it was in early 2020. However, with each passing day the return to normal seems like a given as more activities and spaces are deemed safe. In this landscape of boosters, variants, deepened inequalities and permanently altered daily life, family rules may have to be more fluid to adapt to new freedoms, protocols, and concerns.