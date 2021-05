I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. No one will, or can. If you believe that life exists in all of its minute but majestic glory from the moment of conception, like me, you already embrace the cause to overturn Roe v. Wade. If you support a woman’s right to choose abortion, clinging to almost five decades of what many respected scholars-some liberal-consider legal fiction, you will reject my arguments. This is not an attempt to persuade.