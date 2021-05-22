newsbreak-logo
Lessons learned in a tough year

By Garrett Cabeza, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said he has received hundreds of “vile” phone calls and emails, including six death threats. One Moscow police officer said 2020 was probably the most difficult year of his career.

A nationwide call for police reform coupled with a contentious face mask order within the city limits has had Moscow officers having to act on mandates and answer criticisms largely from decisions and police actions out of their control. The effort left many physically and emotionally drained.

“I think when you have a national attitude of law enforcement needs reform, law enforcement’s bad, that still trickles into even our local areas.” Fry said. “It is a little bit frustrating because we do a lot with our community and work with the community policing philosophy.”

Fry said he received about 450 emails and at least 400 phone calls that were “vile.” Fry said most of the unpleasant calls and emails came from outside the region and were related to people’s anger over the police department enforcing what they believed was an unconstitutional mask order.

The order, which stated face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing could not be maintained with nonhousehold members, took effect July 1 and the Moscow City Council terminated it Monday.

Fry, who has been with the Moscow Police Department since 1994, said the last year was one of his toughest. Despite the criticism, he said many Moscow residents told him and other officers in the department not to be discouraged — that they were supported.

“There will always be some that don’t appreciate what we do, but I think the bigger majority (of the community) does,” Fry said.

MPD Ofc. Jake Lee said he was met with “a lot of hostility” when responding to complaints of people allegedly violating the city’s face mask order.

“Anytime you have a brand new ordinance, especially a change in the law that is unpopular or controversial, it’s difficult for us to deal with because you have a lot of misconceptions about when the codes do or don’t apply for example,” Lee said.

Lee said many people were very frustrated officers were not enforcing the order even though sometimes no violation occurred, while others were extremely disappointed when enforcement actions were taken.

“It was difficult to be kind of right in the middle of such a contentious issue I think for a lot of officers,” Lee said.

Lee said he and other officers had great discussions with students and members of the University of Idaho about race and policing. He said in some ways the department was able to take that national controversy and outrage and use it as a chance to open dialogue, which he said was a very positive thing and something that gave him hope in the face of the barrage of negativity toward his profession.

“I think that that ideology (calls for police reform), that message was really permeating across the country through the media and through social media and I found it was really hard to escape, kind of that constant messaging,” Lee said. “I felt it made the job a little more difficult but it also encouraged me to try to do the job better to really show people that I do believe you still need the police in some capacity and I do believe that there are officers that can do the job well.”

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said his department mostly escaped the negativity toward law enforcement seen in many areas across the country.

“I’ve waited for some of the stuff to trickle down and affect us but we haven’t really had too much of it to be quite honest,” Skiles said.

He said many people have reached out to his department with messages of appreciation.

Skiles said he did receive some messages from people outside the region who called on Skiles to take action against the Moscow police officers who arrested three people in September at a singing event at Moscow City Hall.

The three were cited for allegedly violating the face mask order and arrested for allegedly not complying with police. The charges were eventually dropped. Skiles said a few people told him he should resign because of his inaction.

“As long as Chief Fry and I continue to hire the right people and make an effort to train them properly and reach out with a community policing aspect, I think that things will be fine here,” Skiles said. “I don’t foresee a whole lot of trouble just because I think if we do things right, the people respect that.”

Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.

